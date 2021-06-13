Researchers create washable smart clothing that will monitor our health | Technology

The smart clothes of the future could even be washable, thanks to a new technology that is already being tested.

Although different advances related to smart clothing have been proposed for a few years, the main challenge in this regard is that it is very difficult to wash, being able to spoil a technology that is not exactly cheap to manufacture, something that could change with this new technological advance.

And it is that a group of engineers from the Purdue University has developed a new method to transform any conventional fabric item into a battery-free portable device that can be washed in the washing machine. Apparently, this smart clothing would be wirelessly powered through a flexible silk-based coil sewn into the fabric.

As the assistant professor at Purdue’s School of Industrial Engineering comments, Ramses Martinez, “By spraying smart clothing with highly hydrophobic molecules, we can make it repellent to water, oil and mud. These smart clothes are almost impossible to stain and can be worn underwater and washed in conventional washing machines without damaging the electronic components sewn into their surface. “

These smart clothes would be as flexible, stretchy and breathable as conventional cotton t-shirts. This clothing does not require batteries to power and by simply harvesting Wi-Fi energy or radio waves, clothing can power the circuits sewn into the fabric.

So far they have used this advanced fabric on the fingertips of a wireless voltage sensing glove that lights up when the user’s hand gets close to a wire. They were also able to test their technology on heart monitoring systems sewn into a sweatband, washable, and capable of monitoring health status.

The team states that wearable devices powered by Wi-Fi signals “will make us think of clothing not only as a garment that keeps us warm, but also as portable tools designed to help us in our daily lives such as monitoring our health and protecting ourselves from accidents ”.