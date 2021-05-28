Researchers Create First Hacker-Resistant Cloud Software System

What is a hypervisor and what does it consist of?

Under the name of hypervisor we are facing a key piece of software, essential for cloud computing, since the security of your data is highly dependent on its accuracy and reliability. But, although fundamental, they are also complicated, being able to include a complete Linux operating system. So a single weak link in the code, impossible to detect through classical tests, can make the system vulnerable to hackers.

What’s more, as computer security specialists point out, even if a hypervisor was spelled 99 percent correctly, a hacker might be able to sneak into that particular 1 percent configuration, taking control of the entire system. .