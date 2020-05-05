May 4, 2020 | 8:13 pm

An updated projection from the University of Washington estimated that about 135,000 people will die of COVID-19 in the United States through early August, almost double the previous forecast, due to the relaxation of the containment measures.

According to the WHO, there are currently 1 million 125,719 confirmed cases in that country and has caused the death of 60,710.

The university’s Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics (IHME) said the sharp increase since its last estimate in mid-April reflects the increase in displacement and the easing of social distancing measures in 31 states by May 11. .

Used by the White House, the institute’s models link the increase in deaths with the increase in contacts between people that promote the transmission of the new coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19.

The revision of the forecast is known after internal government data projected an increase in the daily numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths during this month, the New York Times and the Washington Post reported Monday, despite the fact that President Donald Trump urged states to lift restrictions due to the pandemic.

The document, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) model, projects that COVID-19 will kill 3,000 Americans a day in late May, the Times said, compared to a number of deaths. newspapers that . now places at around 2,000.

The projections, put together in graph form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), forecast about 200,000 new cases each day through the end of the month, from about 25,000 cases now, the NYT said.

The Post similarly reported that a government “draft” document predicted a sharp increase in known coronavirus infections and deaths that began around May 14 and will increase at a rate of around 200,000 new cases and 3,000 new deaths each day for June 1.

Trump has made several predictions about the number of people who will die in the United States from COVID-19, against whom there is no known vaccine or cure.

On Friday, the president said he expected fewer than 100,000 Americans to die and earlier in the week he had spoken of 60,000 to 70,000 deaths. However, on Sunday night the president acknowledged that the death toll may increase further.

We are going to lose between 75,000, 80,000 and 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing

Trump told Fox News.

New York plan

In New York, the state that accounts for about a third of all infections, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced plans to ease restrictions on a zoned basis. Cuomo unveiled the plan when at least half of the other 50 states were forging ahead with the reopening of their battered economies.

Without giving a specific time frame, Cuomo said in a daily appearance that construction, manufacturing and wholesale for the supply chain could open in a first phase of a four-step return to normality.

The stay-at-home order, effective from mid-March, will expire on May 15, and the Democratic governor has said that some regions outside the New York City area with a relatively low number of cases may begin to remove the restrictions. after that date.