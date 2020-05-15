The global race to get a coronavirus vaccine doesn’t stop. The desired group immunity depends on it, as experts emphasize, and until the pandemic is achieved, it will continue to be a risk to the health of all citizens. Groups of Spanish scientists are carrying out research in this regard and among these projects is the one of Algenex, a company that is basing its method of work on insects.

This company, whose founder and scientific director is José Ángel Escribano, a specialist in infectious diseases and the development of biotechnological applications of viruses, uses a technology called CrisBio in his study. The system used by Algenex allows producing proteins for vaccines on a large scale, cheaply and quickly, using insects as natural bioreactors.

Fast and economical method



The work of this Madrid laboratory bases its work on the cabbage caterpillar. The Algenex researchers infect the pupae of this insect with a virus mutated in its genome with SAR-CoV-2. A few days later the scientists of this company extract from the caterpillars a protein that is used to produce whey. It is a novel system that can promote the creation of vaccines against coronavirus.

In statements collected by the website gacetinmadrid.com, José Ángel Escribano, highlights the advantages of this method: “Protein production is significantly faster than with the traditional system and reduces manufacturing costs to a fraction of the usual costs for this type of biotech product. All this would guarantee a fast supply of proteins to the laboratories and allow them to commercialize them at very competitive prices, facilitating their use in vaccination campaigns in countries with weak economies and poor public health systems ”.