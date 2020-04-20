The worldwide players’ union FIFPro says there has been a sharp increase in the number of athletes reporting symptoms of depression or anxiety since football was paralyzed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

FIFPro said that 22% of women and 13% of men participating in a survey reported symptoms “consistent with the diagnosis of depression”, such as lack of interest, appetite, energy and self-esteem.

This was compared to 11% and 6%, respectively, in a similar survey conducted in December and January.

According to the survey, 18% of players and 16% of players reported symptoms of generalized anxiety, such as worry or tension. There were also 11% of women and 7.5% of men who said they had both sets of symptoms, FIFPro reported.

“In football, young athletes of both sexes are suddenly facing social isolation, a suspension of their professional lives and doubts about the future,” said FIFPro chief physician Vincent Gouttebarge.

“It is a time of enormous uncertainty for players and their families due to the insecurity of their future and social isolation.”

FIFPro said the survey, carried out with the University of Amsterdam Medical Center, included 1,134 male players, with an average age of 26, and 468 players, with an average age of 23, in 16 countries.

On a more positive note, Gouttebarge said that almost 80% of the players surveyed reported having access to sufficient resources and support for their mental health, usually through national players’ associations.

FIFPro Secretary General Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said he was not trying to make football players a special case.

“We are very aware that this is a reflection of a problem in society in general and there is no suggestion that it is more serious for our members,” said Baer-Hoffmann.

He stressed that many players are in a precarious financial situation. “The average duration of the contract is less than two years and the average income is close to that of the general population,” he said. “Many are incredibly dependent on their soccer skills and are not prepared for what will come next.”

