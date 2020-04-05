The symptoms of COVID-19 they vary from patient to patient but are very characteristic of this virus unknown to the immune system and include tiredness, fever, cough, headache, and, less often, severe lung problems. The anosmia, or loss of smell is another recently established symptom.

Doctors detected many cases of people who only had this symptom without having a stuffy nose.

“We often see post-viral anosmia,” said Claire hopkins, professor of rhinology at King’s College London and consultant for ear, nose and throat surgery in an interview with Esquire magazine.

As president of the British Rhinology Society, Hopkins issued a statement last month on behalf of the organization that tracks growing evidence that anosmia is a symptom of the disease at the center of this global pandemic.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I saw four patients in a row who were all young and healthy, who really, in the absence of other symptoms, had lost their sense of smell,” he explained. “At the same time, he had been participating in online medical forums, and colleagues in Italy had noted that among the front-line doctors, there were a large number of people who had lost their sense of smell, and speculated that this could be a sign of asymptomatic infection. “

Loss of smell seems to be a pathognomonic symptom, that is, that by itself allows a diagnosis to be established. The importance of this is that it allows taking early isolation measures so as not to infect others, although the symptom itself is not serious.

“I thought if we could include loss of the sense of smell as one of the triggers for self-isolation we could really reduce the risk of forward transmission,” Hopkins said, alerted by the high rates of COVID-19 infection in ENT doctors. Because part of his mandate is to ensure the safety of his colleagues, He decided to go public using what he believed to be strong anecdotal evidence.

For further evidence, Hopkins leaned on technology: got in touch with the team at King’s College London, who developed an app, called COVID-19 Symptom Tracker, for British citizens to document their experience with the coronavirus and persuaded them to add loss of smell as a symptom.

The application has around 2 million users, and encourages the British to map their symptoms on a daily basis, even if they feel well. The goal is to learn more about the onset of infection and “Identify what symptoms occur at what stage of the disease”, Hopkins said.

The results were that the sense of smell was the most reported symptom by users, which led Hopkins to conclude that “Actually the strongest symptom to predict infection”, even compared to fever.

The results showed that 60 percent of the patients who tested positive had lost their sense of smell, while in those who tested negative, only 18 percent had symptoms of anosmia. This offers more specificity than fever, which was commonly found in those who tested negative. The bottom line, Hopkins said, is that “Anyone with a new onset of sense of smell should isolate himself and ideally tested”.

A trial conducted by the doctor with 2,500 patients also confirmed that it is an early warning sign: About one in four patients lost their sense of smell before developing any other symptoms; another one in four develops it at approximately the same time as other symptoms, and for the other half, it appears later.

Hopkins also explained why the coronavirus causes loss of smell. The SARS CoV-2 virus is attracted to the nerves: When it enters the nose, instead of attacking the mucosa like other viruses, it attacks the olfactory nerve and blocks odor molecules, Hopkins explained. In principle it is a local condition.

“What we know is that it is actually a kind of injury to the olfactory nerve and the olfactory system itself”, Hopkins said. “The coronavirus in particular can damage the nerve and then travel along the olfactory nerve to the olfactory bulb, which is the simplest processing part and, of course, damage that as well“

However, the injury is not permanent, Hopkins added. “Fortunately, olfactory nerves have the ability to recover, which is why they are being used in the investigation of spinal cord injuries. So they can regenerate and their sense of smell can return, “he explained.

The professional also spoke about “dysosmia”, that is, the alteration of the sense of smell (smelling one smell instead of another), which according to Hopkins is caused by problems in the receivers and the situation of loss of taste.

“What we really know is sweet, sour, salty, bitter”, Hopkins says, “And actually what we describe as‘ taste ’or‘ taste ’actually comes from the sense of smell. So when we eat, we breathe through our nose, we smell our food, we describe that taste. So when you lose your sense of smell, food tastes very simple. People will report that they have lost their sense of taste, “he adds.

However, “some patients have reported that they find it difficult to differentiate between salty, sour, bitter, and that they also have a strange metallic taste.” That suggests that the infection “could be affecting the taste itself, and that certainly needs more research,” there may be other effects of the virus on the central nervous system.

“We have also seen people describe changes in hearing, and there are other effects, such as headache, drowsiness, severe central nervous system problems, suggesting that the virus may have extensive effects within the nervous system“, said.

The good news is that the vast majority of patients seem to fully regain their sense of smell. “We know that you can have a persistent loss. Coronaviruses are known to cause long-term loss. Obviously, it’s too early to know what proportion of COVID-19 patients will have long-term loss, but if you look at the studies with viral loss in general, at least two thirds will recover wellBut that means that up to one in three may not fully regain their sense of smell. In our cohort, at least 60 percent of people saw improvement in two weeks“