A survey by Royal Philips showed that 69% of Brazilians believe that sleep has an important impact on health and well-being.

Another important indicator of the survey showed that 36% of Brazilians have recurrent insomnia.

According to health professionals, some of the various reasons that contribute to insomnia are stress and anxiety.

Knowing this high percentage that occurs in Brazil and in the world, mattress companies have invested cutting edge technologies to help change this scenario.

One of the companies is Longevity therapeutic products.

Concerned about this scenario, Longevity has developed technologies that help its customers to have much more pleasant nights of sleep.

One of the technologies inserted in your mattresses is the ferrite magnets from Barion and the vibromassage.

The vibromassage is all controlled by a control that allows the user to program the time, choose the region of the body, and do up to 24 types of massage.

Barion’s ferrite magnets have the ability to generate magnetic energy.

Similar to the earth’s magnetic field.

This energy is responsible for the balance of the body and the mind, capable of easing stress helping to relax the nervous system.

All of this allows the client, after a long day at work, to arrive at his home, lie on his mattress and be induced to the long awaited REM sleep. (Restful sleep)

Website: http://www.uselongevity.com.br

