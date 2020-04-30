Scientists from the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) start this Thursday, 30, a survey with the objective of estimating the percentage of residents of six neighborhoods in the capital of São Paulo who have already had contact with the coronavirus and developed antibody. These people must be resistant to the virus and are unlikely to develop the disease.

Using data from the Municipal Health Secretariat, the pilot project will interview and collect blood from residents of three neighborhoods with the highest number of confirmed cases of covid-19 (Morumbi, Bela Vista and Jardim Paulista) and also from the three with the most deaths (Pari , Belém and Água Rasa). The choice of districts represents a readjustment of the initial line of research to the regions most sensitive to the virus. The initial plan was to investigate the locations with the highest number of cases.

The project is the result of a partnership between public universities and the private sector. The questionnaires will be applied by Ibope Inteligência and the collections are under the responsibility of Grupo Fleury. The two project partners did not charge market values ​​for the work. The financing of R $ 400 thousand for the first part of the research is the responsibility of Instituto Semeia. The project was approved by the Research Ethics Committee (CEP) and the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep).

In all, 720 homes will be raffled, which will be visited by a researcher and a nurse. In each house, an adult of legal age will be drawn. The other residents of the residence, if they wish, can also be analyzed. If they agree to participate, people will fill out a questionnaire and donate some venous blood, as in a laboratory. At the end of the study, all test subjects will receive the test result by mail and will know whether or not they are immune. There is no cost to participate. Infectologist Celso Granato, clinical director of Grupo Fleury, highlights the accuracy of the serological test, the modality chosen for the study. “We opted for this test after evaluating about 300 samples of patients. It performed well, with sensitivity greater than 90%”, he says.

Márcia Cavallari Nunes, Ibope’s CEO, explains that she will apply the probabilistic sample method, capable of pointing out the percentage of the infected population in the analyzed region from a certain number of tests. The number of interviews will be proportional to the population of each neighborhood. One of the challenges of the pilot project is to overcome the refusal rate of residents, which is around 30%. Epidemiologist Maria Cecília Goi Porto Alves, a researcher at the Health Institute, of the State Department of Health, also involved in the pilot project, says that at least 500 people must participate for the result to be reliable. If a resident refuses, he cannot be replaced because of the rules of the statistical method.

To raise awareness among residents, Ibope will deliver leaflets to collection sites between today and Saturday. “Although the refusal rate is high in some regions, we are in more favorable conditions, as people are at home because of social isolation. In addition, it is a test that everyone would like to do”, evaluates Márcia.

Work will compose puzzle

The immunity of residents is an important piece of information to compose the puzzle of facing the pandemic. According to Beatriz Tess, professor and researcher at the Department of Preventive Medicine at the USP Medical School, this information should be added to other data, such as the occupation of ICU beds, for example, to help the government plan the flexibility of restrictive measures that were adopted on March 24 to prevent the virus from spreading. “Testing people, regardless of symptoms, will offer very important data. Understanding how the virus behaves in the general population, not only in severe cases, can help managers to plan regionalized measures for easing social isolation”, he explains.

Governor João Doria (PSDB-SP) decreed social isolation to try to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Commerce in general was forced to close, with the exception of essential services, such as health, food and security. The state power is studying the easing of restrictions from May 11, but conditions this reopening to the increase in social isolation rates. The rates have fluctuated between 47% and 59%. This Tuesday, the number was 48%. The ideal is 70%.

Biologist Fernando Reinach, a columnist for the state, responsible for bringing together the scientists of the pilot project, says that this study can be improved based on the lessons learned from the pilot project and, with this, become a routine practice of verifying the behavior of the coronavirus. “We must redo the study, with a certain frequency, to follow the advance of the virus in the city”, explains the expert.

Pedro Passos, founder of Instituto Semeia, bets on expanding the project. “We want to stimulate this partnership between the public and private spheres so that we can move quickly and have substantial results. In a second part, our objective is to take the project to the entire city of São Paulo”, he evaluates.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.