A study conducted in New York hospitals found no evidence of harm or benefit from the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, in severely ill coronavirus patients.

“The risk of intubation or death it was not significantly higher or lower among patients who received hydroxychloroquine than among those who did not, “the study authors said.

The research, published Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine, “should not serve to rule out the benefit or harm of treatment with hydroxychloroquine“according to their authors.

“However, our findings do not support the use of hydroxychloroquine today, outside of randomized clinical trials testing its efficacy,” they said.

Treatment

The president of United States, Donald trump, has frequently promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of patients with the new coronavirus.

The hydroxychloroquine and a related compound, the chloroquineThey have been used for decades to treat malaria and autoimmune disorders such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The study was conducted among patients from the New York Presbyterian Hospital emergency room and the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and was funded by the United States National Institutes of Health.

According to those responsible, 811 patients received two doses of 600 mg of hydroxychloroquine the first day and 400 mg daily for four days. Another 565 patients did not receive the medication.

When comparing the two groups, “there was no significant association between the use of hydroxychloroquine and intubation or death, “observes the study.

Health Canada, the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration have warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials.

Last week, US regulators authorized the use of the experimental drug remdesivir as an emergency medicine against COVID-19 after it was shown in a major clinical trial that it shortened recovery time in some patients.

