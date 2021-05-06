Research explains the relationship between male pattern baldness and increased risk of severe covid

American researchers have identified a biomarker that would explain the relationship between alopecia and severe covid

They claim that it is “another piece of evidence about the important role of androgens in the severity of covid”

They decided to investigate it due to “the disproportionate number of men hospitalized with covid who presented androgenetic alopecia”

They have the bald men more risk of ending up in the ICU due to covid? The question might seem like a joke, but speaking of covid, nothing is. A scientific study that has just been presented assures that yes, that men with genetic characteristics (phenotypes) sensitive to androgen (the male sex hormone) are more likely to of experiencing severe covid.

The idea of ​​investigating it arose after observing “The disproportionate number of men hospitalized with COVID-19 who had androgenetic alopecia”. It is the most common type of baldness, affecting 50% of men. But, according to the study, the proportion of men with alopecia admitted for covid is much higher than would be statistically expected: 79%, compared to 31-53%.

Androgen sensitivity, alopecia, and severe covid

It’s known that androgenetic alopecia is controlled by variations in the AR gene, which indicates the body’s sensitivity to androgens (hormones like testosterone). But that is not all. What’s more, an enzyme involved in covid infection (called TMPRSS2) is regulated by an androgen response element, which means that it can also be affected by variations in that gene.

One of the regions of that gene, called “CAG repeat region”, is associated with both androgen sensitivity and androgenetic alopecia. And researchers have tried to identify the connection between the length of that region and the predisposition to a greater severity of covid.

They studied 65 men hospitalized with covid, and measured the length of that CAG region of the AR gene in each. And what did they see? That those who had CAG repeat below 22 nucleotides were much less likely to end up in ICU than those with equal or higher count.

The role of androgens in severe covid

Goren, who is also the medical director of the company Applied Biology, explains that this data “shows that longer AR CAG scores are associated with more severe covid, so the AR CAG repeat length could be used as a biomarker to help identify these male patients at higher risk of hospitalization and admission to the ICU. “

Goren has spent months studying the relationship between covid and alopecia, and warns that “the identification of a biomarker connected to the androgen receptor is other evidence about the important role of androgens in the severity of covid “. Goren and his team they are already studying a new therapy for this disease using an androgen receptor antagonist, to regulate the expression of the TMPRSS2 enzyme and to be able to treat patients with covid.