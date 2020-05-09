The iconic villain from the Terminator movie, a killer robot made of liquid metal that took on various shapes and sizes, appears to be more real as science progresses.

Chinese researchers have developed what they claim to be the world’s first liquid metal network, creating a series of prototypes that revert to shape when crushed.

The metal is made from Field’s alloy, which is currently used as a liquid metal coolant in nuclear engineering. They combined the metal lattice material with a rubber casing through a hybrid manufacturing process.

This innovative process integrates 3D printing, vacuum casting, and conformal coating (used in electronic circuits to protect against moisture, dust, chemicals, and extreme temperatures).

Pu Zhang, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, said:

“We spent over half a year developing this manufacturing process because this new lattice material is very difficult to process. You need to find the best materials and processing parameters. ”

“Without the casing, it will not work, because the liquid metal will flow”Zhang said in a statement.

He added: “The shell skeleton controls shape and overall integrity, so the liquid metal itself can be confined to the channels.”

As part of the research on liquid metal lattices, a series of prototypes were created that returned to their shapes when they were crushed. Zhang / Binghamton University

Prototypes

The team’s prototypes regain their shapes after being heated to the melting point.

In its solid state, this metal is safe and strong. It absorbs energy when it is crushed, and after heating and cooling it returns to its original shape and can therefore be reused.

New possibilities for future settlements

Prototype properties can be revolutionary for engineering, as this new liquid metal could provide new possibilities for NASA and private companies.

Finally, Watson’s team is already exploring how to build on this metal lattice research, including different types of structure and improved cladding materials. Zhang still has a final goal in mind:

“Our dream is to build a liquid metal lattice robot, and now we have a hand, so we are one step further.”

A variety of items made from the liquid metal network. Credit: Pu Zhang

