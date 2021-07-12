Research Casting International, The Dinosaur Maker | Life

Complete dinosaur skeletons can be seen in many museums around the world, even in hunting scenes. Most have been created by RCI.

Surely you remember the final scene of the movie Jurassic Park (yes, the first of all, the good one). Without wanting to put many spoilers, the protagonists end up mounted on huge dinosaur skeletons, while they are chased by the kidnappers. You can see it here.

Those dinosaurs were mere replicas, and they were created by Research Casting International (RCI), the most important dinosaur restoration company in the world.

Cinematic replicas are only a small part of RCI’s work, as their true mission is to restore and place the real bones of a dinosaur in their original position, for display in a museum. You can see it in this video:

RCI has created more than 700 skeletons for dozens of museums around the world, including those of the National Museum of United States History.

The sources on which it works are very diverse. Sometimes they use real bones that come directly from museums or excavations.

Before they made them a mold for future replicas, or to better work on the skeleton position, before approving its final pose.

It is rare that the skeleton is complete and only a few bones have to be invented. In most cases they have to mold the missing bones with different materials, taking as reference other skeletons of the same species.

On other occasions work with fossils that are still in the rock, or that they can’t bring to your lab in Ontario. In those cases they use 3D scanners to scan bones, and create replicas with a 3D printer.

They do not just assemble the skeleton, without more. Now that they can work with 3D scanned replicas, they have more freedom to create compositions where dinosaurs interact with each other. Although what is most in demand is the typical scene of a T-Rex devouring another dinosaur …

Once they have the scene set, replace replicas with real bones, where possible.

As they themselves recognize, it is a work that combines science, research, and art. Only four such companies around the world have been approved by museums to carry out this kind of delicate work.