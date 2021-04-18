Rescued after hooking with a nail and being suspended at a height of 3 meters in Valladolid

A 56-year-old man was rescued this Sunday after hook with a nail on the roof of a warehouse on Ronda de Villalar de los Comuneros street (Valladolid) and be suspended at a height of three meters, as reported by 112.

The events took place at 2:42 p.m., at which time the emergency center notified the Fire Department of the Provincial Council, who sent supplies from Tordesillas and Medina del Campo, Civil Guard and Health Emergencies-Sacyl, who sent a medical team from Tordesillas and an ambulance.

We received the notice at 2:42 p.m. After being rescued by firefighters, the 56-year-old man was transferred by ambulance to basic life support to a hospital. https://t.co/JCPFkQ4rRr – 112 Castilla y León (@ 112cyl) April 18, 2021

As reported by 112 in Castilla y León, the man was transferred by ambulance to basic life support. Río Hortega hospital center from Valladolid.