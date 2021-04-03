Rescued a Porsche 550 Spyder that had been hidden in a container for 35 years

Recently, one of the rare and valuable examples of the Porsche 550 Spyder has been discovered in a container where it had been immobile for the last 35 years. Miraculously, the specimen was in perfect condition and is now safe in the collection of its new owner.

Finding an abandoned Porsche in perfect condition is quite a find, but if this is one of the few manufactured copies of the Porsche 550 Spyder it is quite an event, then we talk about one of the most valuable models of the brand and one of the most sought-after classics that we can find in the current market.

The most expensive examples of the Porsche 550 Spyder have been sold for amounts over $ 5 million, making this small roadster one of the most valuable models of the German firm. Which is not surprising given that only 90 copies of this historic racing two-seater were manufactured.

The Porsche 550 Spyder is a very light and extreme mid-engined sports car. Its 4-cylinder boxer engine of just over 100 hp may make us believe that we are facing an attractive sports car for a ride, but the truth is that its extreme frame configuration and extremely light weight they turned it into all a giant killer of the time.

Although the Porsche 550 Spyder is remembered today as the model that James Dean drove during his fatal accident, the truth is that at that time his deserved fame came from his high performance and for this reason it was the favorite of many private pilots. Although the 550 Spyder also officially competed under the colors of the German brand, achieving victories on such important tracks as the Nürburgring or Le Mans.

The magnificent red specimen that stars in these images and the video that you can find at the bottom of these lines has the chassis number # 550-069 and was manufactured in 1955, so It has the 1.5-liter engine associated with the 4-speed manual gearbox. At the beginning of the eighties it was restored and its owner decided to keep it in the container where it has remained without moving until it was rescued a few months ago. Apparently, its owner became fond of the world of two wheels and went on to build a considerable collection of motorcycles. A local motorcycle business recently came to inspect the collection, which was located atop a hill in Orange County, California, and discovered the Porsche 550 Spyder inside the container.

Back to europe

Miraculously it is in perfect condition, so we understand that during all these years it has been covered inside the container, although in the images and video it appears uncovered. From its new owner we only know that it is located in the Netherlands, so the specimen has returned to Europe several decades later.

Porsche 550 Spyder # 550-069.