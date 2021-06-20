Rescue operation for thousands of lost carrier pigeons in Spain

06/20/2021 at 8:04 AM CEST

Little by little many of the thousands of racing pigeons lost last weekend while they were running the Algarve-Oporto race (Portugal) are recovering. The strong storms that have hit the Atlantic coasts of the Peninsula could disorient these birds, which have been located since then in various parts of Galicia and Asturias, especially.

10,000 pigeons participated in the race and this Thursday there were still around 3,000 to be found. Since then, many of them have appeared in the aforementioned autonomous communities. However, there are still hundreds to be located.

It is the case of the pigeon that on Saturday afternoon was located no less than the interior of the bar Aira do Camiño, on the Camino de Santiago. The owners of the establishment tried in vain to scare the bird away, but when it insisted on taking refuge in its business, they ended up discovering the ring that it carried on its leg with the motto ‘Portugal’ and an identification number.

Members of the Portuguese association organizing the event are this weekend in Galicia recovering the specimens that, like this one, are being located in the area.

A fancier from Vigo, meanwhile, discovered five pigeons that were flying alongside his own and showed signs of being exhausted and hungry. Also in this case they wore the corresponding Portuguese rings and two of them have already been returned to the dovecotes of Porto, according to the newspaper El País.

However, shortly after they arrived at the house of this same person nine other pigeons from the same race.

All of them appear with the same symptoms of hunger and fatigue. It must be taken into account that the competition in which they participated covered a route of 300 kilometers, but those that have reached Vigo have ended up traveling about 500.

In Portugal, pigeon racing is considered the second national sport and it is the one that grows the most in followers. For this reason, the competitions in that country acquire great importance and auctions of “elite” pigeons and pigeons are held that can reach prices of up to 4,000 euros.

What to do if we find a pigeon with a ring?

In case of locating one of these stray pigeons, the experts advise to give them food and drink and advise to the local police or the Galician Colombófila Federation or even to a local club.

Likewise, the Portuguese Federation can be notified.

The website misamigaslaspalomas.com explains how to act in case of finding a pigeon that is competing and has been lost:

-The food and water that can be provided during a day will generally allow you to regain enough strength to continue on your way home.

-A hungry pigeon will eat almost any hard grain that can be given, for example, rice, lentils or the bird’s food that we have at home.

-If it can fly, it will find safety on a rooftop, but if it is too weak or injured, it is best to place it in a place away from cats, dogs or hawks until it can recover and fly on its own.

The same specialized portal remembers that, whatever the place where it is released, the pigeon will return (or will try) home. The reason is simple: “Because there your family is waiting for you, especially your partner& rdquor ;, which in this species is for life. “They come home to see their beloved & rdquor ;, adds this website. In fact, if they are not reunited, the couple can go into depression and even die.

Web with information on how to act: http://www.misamigaslaspalomas.com/2011/10/como-actuar-si-encontramos-una-paloma.html