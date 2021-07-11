Rescue is practiced in a collapsed building in the Roma neighborhood

MEXICO CITY

A building in process of demolition located in the Colonia Roma served as the stage for dozens of rescuers they will practice their victim rescue techniques on collapsed structures.

It was a multi-institutional exercise in which some 180 rescuers from Sedena, Red Cross, Firefighters, Erum, Unam and Rescate Urbano México.

“This is a building that is about to be demolished, we are in the Roma neighborhood, the construction company was kind enough to give us the facilities to carry out an exercise to search for people in collapsed structures,” said Guido Sánchez, director of the Erum.

The exercise dealt with the rescue of 18 victims who were left among the rubble.

Rescuers had to locate them and demolish concrete, steel and brick walls with special tools and techniques to reach the alleged trapped people.

The practice could last up to 24 hours and then an evaluation would be done.

Rescuers were under pressure and stress, As in real life.

“They are under pressure, they have 24 hours to rescue 18 victims and the control group is constantly putting pressure on them, pressure, we are going against the clock, finally in a real situation we are going against the clock, time is life for people who are trapped in a space collapsed and, definitely, we put a lot of stress on them, a lot of pressure and we are putting many levels of technical complexity on them so that they are really facing a scenario that is as real as possible, “said Sánchez.

For the rescue teams It was an unusual opportunity where they put their knowledge of rescue into practice in conditions and problems very similar to those faced in a real accident.

“For us it is a golden opportunity because it allows staff and equipment to be updated, trained, exercised and put into practice all the protocols, all the learning processes that we carry out to be certified teams,” he added.

