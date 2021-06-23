Rescue 17 missing people in Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LEÓN.- The governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón affirmed that the rescue of 17 victims of disappearance from the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway, which is now known as the new “Bermuda Triangle”, was achieved.

In an interview, after attending an event at the Metropolitan Hospital, the Bronco announced that on Thursday there will be a meeting of operational controls of the two entities.

“17 people were rescued and well there is controversy as to what they say and do not say. And well, it is an intelligence issue that I would not like to say, ”he said.

The state president did not give details of how the rescues were achieved and in whose hands these people were.

Since May, Fuerza Unidas por Nuestro Disappeared of Nuevo León (Fundenl) warned of the situation of forced disappearances that was occurring in that street that connects the states of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

He said that the Attorney General’s Offices of Nuevo León and the neighboring state are working and there is full will from the Army and the National Guard.

“It is something that should not happen (the disappearances) and the entire force of the federal, state and two-state governments is working to prevent this from continuing to happen,” he said.

In one of the most recent cases, the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman of American origin was reported, who traveled to Sabinas Hidalgo, accompanied by her minor children to visit relatives and were subsequently not located.

According to civil organizations, there are more than 50 disappeared in that area. The vast majority are men.

jcp