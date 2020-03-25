ATHENS, Mar 25 (.) – The head of the world Olympic movement said on Wednesday that the resumption of the Tokyo Games faces “thousands” of logistical and financial problems and could take place before the boreal summer of 2021.

Although most people assume that the Games will be held more or less on the same July-August calendar scheduled for this year, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, stated that it is possible to opt for earlier dates. in 2021.

“The agreement is that we want to organize these Games at the latest in the summer of 2021,” he said in a video conference.

“It is not just restricted to the summer months. All options are on the table, including the summer of 2021,” he added.

The IOC agreed with Japan on Tuesday the first postponement of the Olympic Games in the 124 years that the modern era has lasted, due to the risks of the impact of the coronavirus. [nL1N2BH0OS]

Bach said he cannot guarantee that all elements of the Games will continue as originally planned. For example, he does not know what will happen to the Olympic village, whose apartments were to be sold after this year’s Games.

“This is one of the thousands of questions that our special team will have to answer. We will do everything we can to make it an Olympic village, which is the heartbeat of the Games,” he said.

“Our mission is to organize the Games and fulfill the dreams of athletes,” he added. “We don’t have a draft, but we are confident we can put the pieces of the puzzle together and have a wonderful Olympics at the end.”

