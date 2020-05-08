Measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus require physical distance and avoid displacement as much as possible. Thus classes have been suspended at all levels of the educational system and the evaluations, in many cases, will be carried out electronically.

In this context, it has been on the table the use of facial recognition to prevent students from copying during exams. An initiative that may collide with the fundamental right to data protection and that the Spanish Data Protection Agency has just analyzed.

The AEDP legal report shows that the consent of the student must be “free”

The student cannot be forced

The Spanish regulator has been reminding in recent weeks that the current situation we are experiencing “does not imply the suspension of the fundamental right to data protection, so all personal data processing must comply with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation ” That is to say, not worth everything, although the current circumstances are exceptional.

This implies, regarding the use of consent as a legal basis to use facial recognition when conducting academic tests electronically, that the consent of the affected must be free and as established by the RGPD. In other words, it will not be considered free or, therefore, valid when the student “does not enjoy true or free choice or cannot deny or withdraw his consent without suffering any harm”. Nor, they explain, when there is a clear imbalance between the data subject and the data controller.

It will not be considered free or, therefore, valid when the student “does not have true or free choice or cannot deny or withdraw his consent without suffering any harm”

This would imply, according to this report, that students they are offered the possibility of carrying out these same tests in a comparable situation in terms of duration and difficulty in which the processing of their data is not necessary. “How could it be the realization of the same activity in person, or offering other alternatives that do not require the treatment of your biometric data,” they say.

For the Spanish Data Protection Agency it would not be admissible that, if a student does not give consent, they are denied the possibility of accessing the evaluation, enrollment or suffer any other significant negative consequences.

The report adds that, “by virtue of the principle of university autonomy and as data controllers, determine in their assessment standards and in their training plans the assessment procedures that accredit equality among students who consent to the processing of their biometric data and those who don’t. ” It is the only way, they say, that treatment is based on consent.

The public interest does not apply

The AEPD further explains that despite the fact that the processing of personal data necessary for the provision of the public education service is legitimized because there is a public interest, the case of facial recognition is different. “As they are special categories of data, the Regulation requires the existence of an ‘essential public interest’ for it to be legitimate, thus deepening the importance and need for greater protection of the data processed,” they point out.

“If it were chosen to base the facial recognition of students in the public interest, it would require a norm with the rank of law that would enable it and establish specific guarantees for such treatments”

And it is not possible to apply the public interest as a basis for legitimation because requires a standard with the rank of law that justifies “to what extent and in what assumptions the identification of students through the use of biometrics would respond to it.” A reinforced guarantees translated into a standard that does not currently exist in our legal system.

“Therefore, a criterion of prudence must prevail that allows an analysis of its implications and, in any case, a rigorous study of risks that these treatments imply and the necessary guarantees to protect the right to the protection of personal data, taking into account the principle of proactive responsibility, the need to carry out the corresponding risk analysis, impact evaluations on data protection and, if applicable, prior consultation with the supervisory authority, “they conclude.