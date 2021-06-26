Requirements to go to Copenhagen: PCR, entry and Fan ID

Is Eurocup so atypical and peculiar with eleven venues it is being a headache when organizing the trips of the teams, the fans and the special envoys. The RFEF could not provide data yesterday of how many Spanish fans will be supporting the National Team in the round of 16 match against Croatia on Monday because they did not know.

Fans must meet various requirements to travel to any Euro Cup match and it only depends on each country which diagnostic test they require. In the case of Denmark, Spanish fans must carry out a PCR with 48 hours, the match ticket and the Fan ID that they give with each ticket.

The Danish government differentiates countries and regions into yellow, orange and red categories that it reviews every week. Today at 4:00 p.m. he will make public, as every Saturday, how those categories remain.

Until yesterday, for the Danish Government, Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Extremadura, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands, Murcia, the Canary Islands and Melilla are included in the yellow category and the rest of Spain in the orange category. All Croatia is in the yellow.

Travelers from the yellow and orange zones may enter Denmark without restriction with the full vaccination schedule and at least 14 days have elapsed since the last dose. The rest must have negative PCR. And everyone who goes to football must go with their ticket and their Fan ID.