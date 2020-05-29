I still remember the aviary at Matriz square. It was huge for a child. I would like to see the colorful flight of the macaws … When they screamed, I shook your hand. You took me to Matriz when we didn’t go to the baths … Tarumã, Ponte da Bolivia, Parque Dez de Novembro, Guanabara, Tucunaré, Mucuripe …

Did the Tarumã waterfall and the Quarenta stream survive?

All were polluted and almost all were grounded. The Alta do Tarumã waterfall also died. The Tarumã cemetery grows with misery, violence, the pandemic. The Quarenta stream … A friend of mine lived on a stilt nearby.

Chiado?

Your memory still flashes. Himself. He studied with me and ate at home. You fried banana pacovã, made tapioquinha with rennet cheese, cupuaçu mousse with grated chestnuts … The next day, at Colégio Estadual, he wrote you a letter of thanks with a handwriting that made me jealous. And now, look at our city … Five decades of theft, bad management, neglect …

Five decades, for you. For me, there were seven, and for your long-lived grandfather, almost nine …

And many people believed that industries would bring progress to Manaus and Amazonas. They transformed the city into a slum, with islets of prosperity. Old cinemas, neoclassical mansions and art deco were demolished … The forest was invaded, burned, and then torn up by highways. Asphalt passed up to Praça João Pessoa …

Asphalt passed through several squares, all beautiful. It was in the 1970s …

The decade of euphoria and doom. I cursed that intervening mayor, a bronco colonel. Before him, the government built a monumental stadium. It was demolished and another one was built for the World Cup.

I only met the first, from 1970. It was inaugurated with much pomp, civil and military. The giant cost a fortune. I didn’t know the second.

It is also gigantic.

Two useless colossi … Was the first demolished? They will build a third … It is a story that has a beginning, but it seems to have no end. Broncos and thieves, all unpunished. Everyone, I don’t know. I have no news. How many were tried and arrested?

Only one.

Only one? Did the party end just for him? Who is this wronged?

A former governor and former secretary of education.

Great patriot! There are so many … And they all speak to the people. Several governors said: “I am a caboco like the people!”. It is the identity of demagogues and populists. Wait a minute … What month are we in? And in what year?

May 2020.

God, time ran out. And all this farce continues … Only the injured think that the sham is over or will end. And the worst thing is that everything is connected … The perfect triangle, which does not fall apart. The other day you said that half the population is starving. It is true?

One million manauaras souls live between poverty and misery. And the interior of the Amazon remains abandoned.

But you mustn’t be so bitter. In 1962, at the end of your childhood, hope was still in the air. It was an extravagant hope. But so much longing for the past is bad.

I don’t miss a time, just people. It is the memory of a city that was more or less dignified, or that promised to be minimally civilized.

Forget that civilization. You better stay calm. Will sleep.

I can not. You know I’m insomniac, we slept in the same room.

Then go read. The solitude of reading is good. Only in solitude do we discover that the devil does not exist. If the demon appears, write. The devil is afraid of certain words. If it does not appear, he will re-read A Serenissima República and other short stories. Do you still have that edition of the complete works, from 1957?

Of course. Why wouldn’t I have kept those books?

I do not know. You have walked so many places, lived in so many cities. Books also travel, but are sometimes overlooked.

They have not been forgotten, they are kept in the largest necropolis in the Amazon.

Stay calm. The infamous don’t know that life is betrayal. One day they will be dead. What have you written? I remember your last book. It was in 2008. It was a short novel, I still managed to read it. You were away, there was no time for the last hug. Then everything went dark and you were orphaned. It seems that the world is darker.

And Brazil, more than the world.

But not everything will be buried, boy. After the storm, the rainbow appears. Sometimes nothing comes up, and the sky falls.

