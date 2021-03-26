Requests for US unemployment assistance in at least 1 year; GDP is revised upwards 4th quarter

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a low of a year last week as economic activity rebounded after weather disruptions in February.

However, the job market is not out of the woods yet. Thursday’s weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department showed 18.953 million people were still receiving unemployment checks as of early March. It will likely take years to fully recover from the scars of the pandemic.

“Things have improved over the last year, but there are still millions of people facing real financial pain,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. “Hopefully the rise in vaccines is the beginning of the end.” .

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 97,000 to 684,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ending March 20, the lowest level since mid-March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 requests in the past week.

Requests had skyrocketed in the second week of March, likely due to backlogs being processed after severe winter storms in Texas and other parts of the heavily populated southern region.

Warmer weather, the COVID-19 pandemic rescue package, and increased vaccination are expected to boost activity in March. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave an upbeat note on the economy in an appearance before lawmakers this week.

Employment is 9.5 million jobs below its peak in February 2020. Economists say it could take at least two years for the economy to regain the 22.4 million jobs lost in March and April. last year.

The orders report also showed that people who received benefits after an initial week of aid fell by 264,000 to 3.87 billion in the week ending March 13. But the decline was partly due to people no longer qualifying for benefits, which in most cases are limited to 26 weeks.

The government also confirmed Thursday that the economy lost considerable momentum late last year amid an outbreak of new coronavirus infections and delays in providing more fiscal stimulus.

Gross domestic product rose at an annualized rate of 4.3%, the Trading Department said, its third estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth, which exceeds the 4.1% reported last month.

Analysts predict that the economy will grow up to 7.5% in the first quarter.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)