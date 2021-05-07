Requests for unemployment benefits in the US fall to a new low of 13 months

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fewer Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market is gaining momentum as the economy booms, supported by improved health care and huge fiscal contributions from the Joe government. Biden.

The strength of the labor market was bolstered by other data released Thursday that showed employers in the United States announced in April the lowest number of layoffs in nearly 21 years. The report adds to other employment data that suggested the economy had another month of accelerated growth in April.

But the job market is not out of the woods yet, as around 16.2 million people in the country still receive unemployment benefits.

“Applications for subsidies are signaling a new stage in the recovery of the labor market,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial. “Although unemployment remains high, the job market is recovering rapidly,” he added.

Initial claims for jobless benefits plunged 92,000 to a seasonally adjusted 498,000 in the week ending May 1, the Labor Department said.

It was the lowest figure since March 2020, when US authorities ordered lockdowns and mandatory closures of non-essential businesses to halt the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that requests for state aid would reach 540,000 in the last week.

On Wednesday, an ADP report indicated that private employers hired the most workers in seven months during April, while a reading on employment in services rose to a high of more than two and a half years.

Consumer perceptions of the job market have also been the strongest in 13 months.

In a separate report Thursday, global firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said layoffs announced by US-based employers fell 25% in April to 22,913, the lowest volume since June 2000. Expected layoffs so far this year they show a decrease of 84% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The market’s attention will now turn to the April report on national employment to be released by the Labor Department on Friday. According to a Reuters poll of economists, nonfarm payrolls were possibly up 978,000 jobs from 916,000 in March.

If the estimate is fulfilled, employment in the United States would be around 7.4 million jobs below its historical maximum reached in February 2020.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)