At least 27 women and children have requested protection at an institute against violence against women; 89 investigation folders have been opened in May for family violence.

By Karina Cancino

Violence against women has worsened from confinement in homes to prevent Covid-19 infections, and at least 27 women and children have requested shelter at the Nayarita Institute for Support and Prevention of Domestic Violence (INAPVI) in the last month, said the head of the institution, Miriam Teresa Arrambide Wall.

He pointed out that due to the lack of capacity of this refuge -the only one of its kind in Nayarit, endorsed by Segob- has only been able to serve four families of the same number of women who suffered extreme violence during this period of health contingency.

“The violence soared, there are saturated shelters and others we have space but I can only serve a maximum of 4 families because I do not have the financial resources to support more, in fact we are requesting support with pantries, medicine, clothes and shoes, ”he said.

However, he affirmed that 27 Nayarite women and their children requested care or refuge in the last two months, due to the fact that they suffer violence inside their home, continuously living with their aggressor, and in some cases, have been at risk of being killed.

“I have been receiving cases but I have been referring them to other shelters in other states due to lack of resources and I have referred 7 cases right now; but we have supported other women who, although they have a family support network, we attend your cases in a legal and psychological way; but from March to date we have attended to around 27 cases ”he estimated.

Arrambide Tapia mentioned that alcohol consumption has been one of the triggers for the increase in violence against women and children in Nayarit, since despite the existence of a dry law, alcohol continues to be clandestinely marketed.

According to data from the Nayarit Attorney General’s Office, 89 investigation folders have been opened in the last month for the crime of family violence; 82 in the month of March, 97 in February and 60 in January, although the number of complaints is higher.