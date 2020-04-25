Analysis by the Public Policy Analysis Directorate of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV-DAPP) points out that the departure of former federal judge Sérgio Moro from the government yesterday caused the rejection of 70% of the profiles engaged in the debate on the networks. The survey collected data on Twitter between 11 am and 1:30 pm, shortly after the ex-Justice Minister’s statement began.

Among the more than 1.2 million tweets collected on the social network, 69% were from the opposition party base. Only 16% were published by the right-wing party base. The FGV-DAPP analysis showed a split between representatives of the right, divided between those who lamented Moro’s departure and those who accused him of acting politically.

According to FGV-DAPP, profiles like @rconstantino, @anapaulavolei, @leandroruschel and @ carlazambelli38 stated that the dismissal of the former federal judge is a loss in the fight against corruption and a possible government error. Already accounts like @allantercalivre, @danielpmerj, @realpfigueiredo adopted an attitude of attack on Moro and reinforced confidence in President Jair Bolsonaro.

The analysis showed that support for the Minister of Justice in the networks was even greater than that shown in relation to the former Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, dismissed by Bolsonaro last week.

The study prepared by FGV also showed that yesterday more than 1.24 million mentions were identified on Twitter to the former minister between 0:00 and 13:00.

The main hashtags reveal differences with Bolsonaro in the first two places of the debate, the hashtags appear in defense of Moro #bolsonarotraidor and #forabolsonaro. Already, supporting the actions of the president, the most used hashtags were #tchauquerido, in 23.7 thousand posts, in the third place; and, in the fifth and tenth positions, #fechadocombolsonaro and #fechadoscombolsonaro.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.