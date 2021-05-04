Republicans will not support Biden’s social and structural spending

15 minutes. The leader of the Republican minority in the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, said on Monday that he does not believe that any member of his party supports the plans for social spending and infrastructure, worth 1.8 and 2.3 billion dollars. dollars, respectively, driven by the president, Joe Biden.

McConnell explained at a press conference in Kentucky, the state he represents, that these initiatives are “worth” talking about. However, predicted that there will be “zero” conservative support for these legislative proposals.

Both packages, which together total more than $ 4 trillion, include funds to build roads and boost broadband and clean energy. It also includes money for public schools and elderly care, among other measures.

The tight Democratic majority in the Upper House, with 50 senators to 50 Republicans, with the tiebreaker vote of the vice president of the country, Kamala Harris, makes it difficult for these bills to go through, because progressives need 60 endorsements for approval.

Consequently, Democrats are likely to have to resort to a legislative mechanism, called “reconciliation,” that would allow them to be approved by a simple majority.

Negotiating with the Republicans

A group of Republican senators, led by West Virginia legislator Shelley Moore Capito, has proposed an alternative infrastructure package worth $ 568 billion.

According to media, Capito spoke with Biden last week and both expressed interest in continuing to negotiate and meet at the White House in the future.

McConnell said Monday that Republicans are willing to raise that amount slightly, much less than what Democrats are asking for.

“We are open to making a package of 600,000 million dollars that deals with what we have all agreed that is infrastructure,” said the curator.

“If it’s going to be about infrastructure,” he added, “let’s make it about infrastructure.”

The Biden government referred to both initiatives (social spending plus infrastructure) from the beginning as its infrastructure spending plans, although it preferred to divide it into two packages because it believes it will be easier for them to be approved separately in Congress.