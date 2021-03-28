Republicans take advantage of the situation on the border to criticize Biden and defend the wall

In 2019, when one of the most recent crises occurred on the border, Republicans stayed on the sidelines, but now a group of congressmen seek to take advantage of the challenges of the government of Joe biden, to defend his agenda against immigrants and the construction of the wall.

The Republican Party even launched an email campaign to criticize the Democrat and raise funds promoting an anti-immigrant culture.

“Joe Biden was warned that his radical policies would cause a crisis along our southern border, but he didn’t listen”says an email from the Republican Party reviewed by this newspaper. “We are currently going through one of the worst border crises in modern history … It is time to hold him accountable for this catastrophe, and that is why we need your help now more than ever.”

The senator Ted Cruz (Texas), born in Canada and with US nationality, has been one of the most critical voices against immigrants – despite being the son of a Cuban refugee – and has launched a strategy to serve asylum seekers.

A group of 19 Republican senators, including Cruz, visited the border and their caucus promoted “the need” to continue the construction of the wall promoted by Donald trump. The project was stopped by the Biden Administration.

“Joe Biden froze the construction of the wall. Now it is unfinished. The Border Patrol told us over and over again: we must finish the wall. “, defended the Republicans in the Senate.

Joe Biden froze border wall construction. It now remains unfinished. Border Patrol told us over and over and over: we must finish the wall. pic.twitter.com/BLzU0FvdJs – Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 26, 2021

This Sunday, Cruz sent a letter to President Biden, where accuses that an official from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asked “another senator” that if he did not erase his photographs, “the delegation would be fired”.

The group took a tour last Thursday and Friday of the Donna, Texas, facility where the Biden Administration has children that it will then send to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In his letter, Cruz speaks of the limited space where the minors are, something that the federal authorities recognized, because other facilities had been closed and his position on immigration is “more humanitarian” under the decision to receive children and adolescents not accompanied.

Republicans, so far, talk more about the foreigners who arrive, without stating the reasons that have led to this increase and how it should be dealt with, something that President Biden has addressed and was even a central theme in his first press conference.

DHS reported that as of March 25, The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office had 5,156 minors in its custody, in addition to having transferred 437 to other spaces.

It also indicated that 11,900 children and adolescents are in HHS care and only 268 have been claimed by sponsors or parents in the United States.

“Children from Mexico are immediately expelled”, indicates the authority, which currently processes only minors from the Northern Triangle.

Cruz will continue his strategy this Monday and this Monday he will go to the “Kay Bailey Hutchison” Convention Center in Dallas, where DHS intends to send some 3,000 immigrants, especially those with medical problems.

Ted Cruz, in a letter to Biden, alleges an official jumped in front of his camera at a detention facility and “threatened another senator that if he did not delete his pictures, the entire delegation would be kicked out.” pic.twitter.com/oJxNV4RWgA – Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 28, 2021

Deportations

Republicans try to show that Biden is letting “anyone in” at the border, but the government has sent the consistent message, in the voice of the spokeswoman. Jen Psaki, from the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alexander Mayorkas, and from the president himself, that “this is not the time to travel” to the US “Do not come”, it has been insisted.

On Friday, Psaki announced that all adults and most families have been expelled.

“The vast majority of the adults are being sent back,” Psaki said. “Tens of thousands of people are coming to our border. We know. And so most adults are being rejected. “

One day before, President Biden acknowledged that he wanted Mexico to accept more families, but the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador he rejects it.

“Our policy remains the same: we are implementing the Section [Título] 42, “said Psaki, referring to safety guidelines for the COVID-19 emergency. “As the President mentioned and I mentioned a bit earlier this week, there are capacity issues in Mexico that we are discussing with them to address them. And they are not in a position to accept and take away the families they had in the past ”.

Prompt release

Despite criticism from Republicans and although they recognize that childcare can improve, civil organizations that defend immigrants consider that the policy of the Biden Administration is correct, because it does not endanger children by deporting them immediately.

However, they want them to be released “as soon as possible” and reunite them with their families, since keeping them in custody indefinitely is also harmful to them.

“The Trump Administration demonstrated with family separation under Zero Tolerance that the HHS / ORR system could become a weapon,” the organization RAICES considered. “The biggest threat to the safety of these children is that the United States government will deport them to the most dangerous places.”