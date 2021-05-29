Republicans prevent an internal investigation into the events of the Capitol

Republicans put up a barrier to Democrats in a vote Friday that prevented Democrats from pushing for an independent investigation. on the events that occurred on January 6 at the Capitol, reported the United States Senate.

The Democrats sought to establish the law that would lead to the establishment of the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the Capitol Complex. Although the vote ended with 54 votes in favor and 35 against, the required quorum was not reached in a qualified vote.

On January 6, supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently stormed the US legislative headquarters as Joe Biden’s victory was being certified.

What did Trump say to his followers before the assault on the Capitol?

He told them that they had to “fight hard” or they would be left without a country, that they had to be strong and “fight like wild beasts.”

Five people died in the clashes, a hundred law enforcement officers were injured and months later the Department of Justice continues with arrests of participants in that event.

Six Republicans: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney, Rob Portman and Bill Cassidy voted alongside Democrats to implement the investigation.

Implementing the commission required 60 out of 100 of the votes in the Senate, but Republicans used for the first time this year a mechanism known as filibuster.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in his statement Thursday that such a commission would have duplicated the work done by other Congressional committees, including a federal investigation that has so far resulted in the arrests of more than 440 people.