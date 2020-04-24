In a public statement released on Friday, the Republicans party proposed a “truce” to heads of government – including governors and mayors – party leaders and society to “calm down, think better and work against the pandemic”.

The note is focused on the effects of the political “conflagration” in the fight against the covid-19 and does not mention the dismissal of the former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro. The statement is signed by the party’s national president and vice-president of the Chamber, Marcos Pereira (SP), and the leaders of the benches in the House, Jhonatan de Jesus (RR), and in the Senate, Mecias de Jesus (RR).

The Republicans became a refuge for two children of President Jair Bolsonaro after the party launched by the Bolsonarists, the Alliance for Brazil, was not founded, due to lack of signatures, in time to run for the 2020 municipal elections. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (RJ ) and the councilor of Rio Carlos Bolsonaro joined the caption.

“We propose a truce to all heads of power, whether national, state and municipal, to all party leaders and to society as a whole so that we can calm the mood, think better and work against the pandemic”, says the text of the Republicans .

The party says that the climate of political dispute in the country does not contribute “in anything” against the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “On the contrary: this conflagration only hinders us in the search for solutions for the preservation of the lives of Brazilians”, he says. The caption asks in the note that political disputes be left to “the right time”. “If we do not do this, we will spend the next few weeks counting the bodies of Brazilians who may die due to the stinginess of the political class,” says the statement.

According to the acronym, “instead of building a major national mobilization, with all the political powers and forces acting together, the country preferred to follow the path of political combat”. The association declares that the climate of “generalized crowd fight” on social networks is “fed back by political forces, which, in turn, move precisely because of what they observe from the networks”.

“We cannot underestimate the effects of the disease … We cannot underestimate the worsening economic situation of families and the country due to the adoption of social restriction measures in most of the Brazilian states and cities”, reinforces the text, which is closed with the phrase “May God bless Brazil”.

