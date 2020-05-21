A committee of the US Senate made the first subpoena of an investigation against a company related to Joe Biden’s son

Republicans of United States Senate They issued their first subpoena on Wednesday as part of a investigation against a company related to the son of the virtual democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The National Security and Government Affairs Committee of the Upper House summoned Blue Star Strategies, a public affairs firm that represented the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Joe Biden’s son, Hunter biden, was part of the Burisma board in the past.

The investigation has been considered by American public opinion as part of the bipartisan fight in Congress before this year’s presidential elections.

Hunter Biden. Photo by Paul Morigi

It also adds to extensive Republican-led investigations against the Barack Obama administration, as President Donald Trump accuses the former president, who backs candidate Biden, of committing “the worst political crime in the history of the United States.”

A battle broke out this Wednesday in the Senate, The Hill reported. Democrats accused Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who is leading the investigation, that the subpoena adds nothing to the pandemic situation, that it is a “political spectacle” and “partisan nonsense and conspiracy theories.”

President Trump and some other political figures have insisted on a narrative that Biden attempted to eliminate Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to protect his son. There is no evidence as of yet that the Biden family has been involved in criminal acts.

Republican Senator Rick Scott said this afternoon that he is supporting Johnson’s investigation because “we need to get to the truth about the Biden’s relationship with Burisma.”

With information from Notimex