Republicans move their pieces, Donald Trump earrings

Republicans move their pieces, pending Donald Trump.

Miami World / AP

Less than three months after Donald Trump left the White House, the race for the next Republican presidential candidate has already begun.

His former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has launched an energetic program visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 Republican primaries and has signed a contract with Fox News Channel.

Possible Republican Candidates

Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, started a political advocacy group, finalized a book contract and, later this month, will give a speech in South Carolina, his first since leaving office. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been courting donors, including featuring prominently to speak to the former president at a Republican fundraising dinner this month in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida compound where Trump now lives.

Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders worried that the field of potential candidates would freeze by 2024. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns, while Trump He continues to reflect on his own plans.

Applicants are raising money, hiring staff, and working to strengthen their name recognition. The measures reflect both the party’s fervor to reclaim the White House and the reality that mounting a modern presidential campaign is a long-standing endeavor.

The pieces

“The ark is built before it rains,” said Michael Steel, a Republican strategist who worked for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign, among others. “They are going to do the things they should do if he decides not to run.”

Trump, for now at least, is giving them plenty of leeway, convinced that they pose little threat to his own ambitions.

Photo / Archive

“Is a free country. People can do whatever they want, ”Trump adviser Jason Miller said in response to the applicants’ actions. “But if Trump decides to run in 2024, the nomination will be his if you pay attention to public polls among Republican voters.”

Last week, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, considered by many to be a top-tier candidate for 2024, told The Associated Press that she will not run if Trump runs again.

“I wouldn’t run if President Trump ran and I would talk to him about it,” she said in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Donald trump

The deference is, in part, an acknowledgment of Trump’s continuing power. Even out of office and without his Twitter megaphone, he remains hugely popular with the Republican grassroots and is bolstered by an $ 85 million war chest that can be shared with endorsed candidates, in advertising, travel, polls, and consultants. .

Trump is making plans to increase his visibility soon, with aides weighing options for late spring or summer rallies.

Many Republicans acknowledge that Trump would jump to the forefront of the pack if he chose to become the only former president, other than Grover Cleveland, to serve two non-consecutive terms. Still, there is deep skepticism in many corners of the party that Trump is running again.

Although those close to him insist he is serious, many see Trump’s continued flirting as a means of staying relevant as he adjusts to his new life outside the White House. At Mar-a-Lago, candidates court him and receive him with standing ovations every time he enters the dining room.

Meanwhile, other potential candidates are taking action, even as many of their aides insist they are focused on next year’s Congressional elections and helping Republicans regain control of both houses.

Regardless of Trump’s final decision, critics and acolytes alike believe that the party’s future depends on maintaining its appeal to Trump voters while at the same time winning back the voters who left them last fall.