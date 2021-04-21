Republicans launch law to relegate undocumented and tourists from vaccine against COVID-19



Former President Donald Trump and Congressman Fred Keller.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A group of Republican representatives introduced a law that would relegate undocumented immigrants and tourists from obtaining the vaccine against COVID-19.

On the same day that all adults in all 50 states became eligible for immunization, Fred keller Y Mike kelly (both from Pennsylvania) and Nancy mace (South Carolina) introduced the project SHOTS Act, which would prioritize US citizens and green card holders to obtain the vaccine over the undocumented immigrants.

“(It seeks) to ensure that US citizens and legal permanent residents have priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, over those who visit or have entered the United States illegally.”, indicates the project.

Republicans are clear about their rejection of undocumented immigrants not receiving the vaccine as soon as possible and accused the government of Joe biden to “welcome” undocumented immigrants to be vaccinated.

“As of today, all adults in the United States are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines,” said a joint statement from the congressmen. “In this eligibility, the Biden administration is welcoming illegal aliens to receive vaccinations.”.

Republicans charge that Department of Homeland Security guidelines (DHS) “Would delay access for Americans and other vaccine contributors,” but the guidelines do not exclude anyone from getting the vaccine when they find an appointment.

The bill seeks that the head of DHS and the head of any other relevant agency issue rules to prevent any non-citizen from receiving immunization before a citizen or legal resident.

Republicans relate the emergency on the southern border with the application of vaccines, although there are no reports that undocumented immigrants are prioritized over Americans to receive immunization.

“As the crisis on the southern border continues to worsen, the Vaccines Act would instruct DHS to ensure that US citizens and legal permanent residents have priority,” add Republicans.

Before April 19, most states expanded age eligibility to get the vaccine, but at the federal level it started that day.

“While I am pleased that more Americans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I am concerned that the Biden Administration is giving taxpayer-funded vaccines to illegal aliensKeller says.

The Republican measure runs counter to the provisions and recommendations of health authorities on immunization, considering that it is the only way that can be ended with the pandemic that already adds more than three million deaths worldwide, of which 568,000 were registered in the United States.

The federal vaccination program does not exclude any person from receiving the injection, but the entities seek to confirm the identity and residence of the people.

In addition to this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that doses against coronavirus apply to anyone.

“(They apply) free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of immigration status or health insurance,” they warn.

This Wednesday, President Biden will give a report on the achievement of 200 million vaccines applied, but has insisted that the most vulnerable communities are cared for in the immunization program.

Keller, one of the promoters of the law, is a supporter of the former president Donald trumpHe even participated in at least one of their rallies in Pennsylvania.

The proposal is unlikely to advance in Congress, where Democrats, who support universal immunization, have a majority, especially in the House of Representatives.