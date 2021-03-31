Republicans fear Trump will affect their candidates as happened in Georgia



More Republican voices acknowledge that Trump’s speech could be damaging to the election.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

President Donald trump he seeks to have greater influence in the Republican Party, but that does not make all the members of that party happy.

In Georgia they are increasingly anxious that the influence of the ex-president and the growing internal divisions could undermine their position in the electoral competition in 2022, indicates a report from The Hill.

“It has already created a big problem for us”said a Republican consultant in Georgia.

It refers to the two positions in the Senate that the Republicans lost and gave the Democrats a majority.

“My concern is that Trump will become a distraction. You never want to have to deal with nonsense, and right now we really can’t afford their nonsense. “, I consider.

The report indicates that Republicans need to win just one Senate seat to regain the majority, but will have to defend 20 positions against 14 Democrats, in addition to the retirements of Republicans in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

“I think there are millions of Republicans waking up across the country and realizing that Donald Trump’s divisive tone and strategy cannot be won in elections.”, considered the Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan.

More and more Republicans are looking for a less controversial leader, with a new approach, but that will be difficult, especially since the former president is seriously thinking about promoting different cadres for elections, says the report.