Republicans fear for their future and want “some” influence from Trump, poll finds

In ten days, three incidents of people struck by lightning have been reported in southwest Florida.

Miami World / telemundo51

In the last two weeks, Southwest Florida has been affected by electrical storms on a daily basis, so the authorities are alerting the population to take them very seriously as the impact of lightning can be deadly.

The first case occurred in mid-July when a 17-year-old from Georgia was struck by lightning on Marco Island in Collier County.

The same thing happened on Saturday on Sanibel Island, when a man and his wife were shocked

On Monday it happened again at Clam Pass Beach in Naples. North Collier firefighters responded to the emergency

“There was a group of people who were struck by lightning, one person was transported to the local hospital with moderate injuries and several with more minor injuries,” said Armando Negrín, a spokesman for the North Collier firefighters.

The recent incidents have raised alarms and the authorities ask the population to take shelter as soon as they hear thunder.

The Cape Coral Fire Department says that even inside your home there are extra precautions you need to take.

For example, you should not shower or bathe while there is a storm because water can conduct electricity.

Florida is known as one of the states with the highest impact of lightning. Every year seven people die after being struck by lightning and more than 1,500 are injured.

