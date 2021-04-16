Republicans enlist $ 650 billion plan for Biden instead of $ 2 billion



Senator Mitt Romney supports his caucus’s proposal.

Photo: George Frey / Getty Images)

Republicans have criticized the president’s infrastructure plan Joe biden of $ 2.2 billion dollars, for which they prepare a project of $ 650,000 dollars.

The proposal would be presented before the May break, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Republicans criticize the Democrat’s American Jobs Plan for including home care, climate change and housing in a plan aimed at focusing on infrastructuresuch as roads and bridges.

The explanation that the authorities have given to this plan is that it is divided into two parts, one focused on the national infrastructure and the other on improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable groups, without sending them money directly, but ensuring their access to medical services amid the pandemic of COVID-19 and the loss of jobs.

Republicans’ plan is one-third of President Biden’s bill, but Senator Shelley moore Capito (West Virginia) defends it as a better option.

“What I would like to do is go back to what I consider to be the regular definition of infrastructure in terms of job creation”he said on CNBC on Wednesday. “I’d say probably $ 600,000 to $ 800,000 million, but we haven’t put all of that together yet.”

In his Twitter account, he highlighted the investment in roads, bridges, airports, and water systems, but he does not address infrastructure towards new vehicle technologies, as the Biden project does.

In other words, Republicans want less to be invested, but obviously much less would be achieved.

“We know how to pass bipartisan infrastructure legislation in the Senate and right now it shouldn’t be otherwise.”Capito tweeted in reference to the projects that should be supported.

The senator Mitt romney (Utah) also supports the plan that would focus investments in sewerage, highways and airports, but the report adds that the specific details of the project are “under wraps.”

Romney has also expressed at other times the allocation of a tax on gasoline.

“Clearly, generating additional income from actual miles traveled will generate some additional income.”Romney said. The report is complemented with information from the Politico portal.

Senator Deb fischer (Nebraska) suggested that the plan could be divided into several smaller bills.

“If you want road users to pay for it, have a law that only deals with the roads.”, he indicated. “If you want waterways to be part of the law, then you have a law that only deals with that so you can find the right payments if you want a user fee.”

According to the report, the White House is open to discussion and prefers bipartisan views.