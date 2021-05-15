Republicans elect Trumpista as new bloc leader

Republicans on Friday elevated an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik, to the leadership of their bloc in the U.S. House of Representatives, hoping to end their bitter civil war over Liz’s relentless struggle. Cheney against the former president.

Miami World – AP

Stefanik, a moderate-turned-Trump supporter who has spread many of his false allegations of voter fraud, will occupy the No. 3 spot in Cheney’s two-year leadership.

With Stefanik, 36, the Republicans will try to change the subject by consecrating one of the Trump faithful – and one of the few women the party has in Congress – instead of the defiant Cheney.

Backed by Trump and the bloc’s two top leaders, Stefanik defeated contender Chip Roy 134-46 in a closed-door vote.

Roy’s choice seemed more than difficult, but at least it was a signal to the leadership that hard-line rightists hope to have a strong voice going forward.

As Cheney and other anti-Trump Republicans try to alienate the former president’s party, Stefanik reaffirmed his importance and the control he exercises over them.

“Voters determine who the leader of the Republican Party is and President Trump is the leader they aspire to,” he said, before adding that Trump “is an important voice in the Republican Party and we look forward to working with him.”

Republicans kicked Cheney out of office after she repeatedly and publicly attacked Trump, who encouraged his supporters in the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill and persists in his lie that voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020.

Cheney has said that he will continue to confront Trump and will work to defeat him if he tries to return to the White House in 2024.