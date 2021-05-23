Republicans Dissatisfied With Counter Offer From Biden And The White House To Approve “American Jobs Plan”



Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito in the middle of negotiations on the “American Jobs Plan” promoted by the Biden Administration.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

The White House reduced the amount of money proposed for its infrastructure plan at $ 1.7 billion as part of a counteroffer this Friday to Republicans in the federal Senate.

Initially, the so-called “American Jobs Plan” required an outlay of $ 2.23 billion.

Even with the reduction in the sum, the proposal far exceeds the $ 650 billion that the Republican minority are willing to support who has branded the Democrats’ plan a “progressive wish list”.

Regarding the first version of the Biden Administration, Republicans argued that there are several provisions that should not be considered as infrastructure, and that to advance in any negotiation, several parts of the legislation would have to be discarded.

The new version of the majority does not satisfy the Republicans.

“On today’s call, the White House came up with a counter offer that is well above the range of what can be passed in Congress with bipartisan support,” Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said in a public statement.

“Vast Differences Between the White House and Republicans in the Senate Continue when it comes to defining infrastructure, the magnitude of the proposed investment, and how it would be paid for. Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem more separated after two meetings with the White House team than they did after a meeting with President Biden, ”the West Virginia senator pointed out.

One of three parts of the economic agenda “Build Back Better”

The infrastructure package that is part of the three-part plan “Build Back Better” contained in Biden’s platform of government be paid for with new taxes on companies and the wealthy. Congress has already passed the “American Bailout Plan” that included several direct grants to citizens, such as the third stimulus check for $ 1,400. In we will see, like the “American Jobs Plan”, that of American families, which proposes credits and other aid for households with children.

The Biden Administration’s counter offer was discussed during a video conference between Republicans and various White House officials that the president’s press secretary described as the art of seeking common ground.

Reductions in the White House counteroffer to the “American Jobs Plan”

The most recent grant from Biden and his team involves a reduction from $ 100 billion to $ 65 billion in funding for the deployment of broadband in rural areas. In terms of funding for streets, bridges, and larger infrastructure projects, the amount was reduced from $ 159 billion to $ 120 billion.

The plan promoted by the Biden Administration maintains funds for clean energy technology projects, removal of lead pipes from the drinking water system, among other provisions.