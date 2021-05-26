Republicans criticize Taylor Greene for comparing face masks to the Holocaust

15 minutes. The leadership of the Republican Party has ended up criticizing the words of its controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing sanitary measures such as the use of the mask in the Capitol with the horrors of the Holocaust, although they have not taken disciplinary measures against her representative.

Five days ago Taylor Greene, known for her outbursts and for her disagreements with Democratic representatives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, made those unfortunate statements. However, it was not until this Tuesday that the leaders of her party have censured her for it.

“Marjorie is wrong,” House Republican Leader Kevin MacCarthy said Tuesday. In fact, this considered “frightening” the comparison made by the legislator by Georgia.

McCarthy, for whom the holocaust is “the greatest atrocity committed in history”, regretted the statements of Taylor Greene, but considered that any type of sanction or punishment should come from the House and not from the party.

The party’s recently named “number three” in the House, Elise Stefanik, also criticized Taylor Greene for “downplaying” the Holocaust.

The words of Taylor Greene add to the series of controversies that this congresswoman has been starring in since she was elected.

Linked to the conspiracy movement QAnon, a few days ago starred in a scuffle with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, when he addressed the democrat accusing her of having “radical socialist” beliefs and of supporting “terrorists” and the anarchist movement ANTIFA.

The Speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, then denounced the “abuse” and “verbal assault” of Taylor Greene against Ocasio-Cortez.