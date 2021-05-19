Republicans can’t quit Trump, despite his election rhetoric

With loyalty to former President Donald Trump virtually consolidated, the US Republican Party is leaning toward a disturbing stance: that the Democrats stole the 2020 election.

Republican leaders have been quick to claim that Joe Biden is the duly elected president, and that his main goal now is to come up with political ideas that will help them regain control of the Senate and House of Representatives next year.

But in the halls of Congress there is still talk of Trump, and whether loyalty to the former president above all is the smart move by Republicans despite his persistent deception about the vote last November.

Asked on Tuesday by AFP about whether Trump’s relentless claims about voter fraud will hurt Republicans in next year’s midterm elections, Republican Senator John Cornyn dismissed the suggestion.

“I think that is behind us,” Cornyn stressed as he entered a Senate elevator, and turned to say that it is the media, and not Trump, who “keep talking” about the elections.

But six months later, the man who is still watched by millions of Republicans as their leader repeats his baseless claim that Biden won through fraud.

“Look at the facts and the data,” Trump urged Americans in a surprising statement Sunday. “There is no way he won the 2020 presidential election!”

The pronouncements of the billionaire, who has lost his powerful megaphone on the social networks of Twitter and Facebook, but continues to launch fiery statements from his Mar-a-Lago club, seem to be having an effect.

A CBS News poll released last weekend revealed that 67% of Republican voters believe that Biden is not the legitimately elected president.

Last week, Republicans raised to the leadership of the House of Representatives Elise Stefanik, a staunch defender of Trump, who opposed certifying the electoral results of some hinge states won by Biden.

Instead, staunch conservative Liz Cheney was fired from office for refusing to reinforce what she calls Trump’s “big lie” about voter fraud.

Cheney, who blames Trump for inciting the violent insurrection in the United States Capitol on January 6, warned that the party was heading down a “dangerous” path by promoting the former president’s claims because it would undermine public confidence in the democratic system of the United States. United.

But while the top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, claimed last week that no Republican was “questioning the legitimacy of the elections,” some lawmakers proved otherwise.

“There was definitely fraud in the elections, and that is what we have to find out in places like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and others so that it can be fixed,” House Republican Louie Gohmert told AFP.

“Because if it is not fixed, the elections will not make sense.”

– Back to 2020 –

In Maricopa County, Arizona, the Republican Party is backing an unofficial, partisan audit of election results, months after authorities there conducted formal recounts and courts dismissed voter fraud cases.

That refusal to accept defeat has worried Republicans like Bill Gates, a member of the Maricopa County board of supervisors, who warned that the party could be “taken over” by proponents of conspiracy theories.

“Now, only one thing matters to many Republicans: adherence to any and all theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump,” Gates wrote Friday on the AZCentral news website.

For some, Trump’s constant slogan is an unwanted distraction, even if they know that the key to high turnout from Republican voters is motivating Trump’s fiercely loyal base.

Senate top Republican Mitch McConnell is famous for breaking up with Trump over electoral complaints, but in recent weeks he has largely declined to further antagonize the party’s de facto leader.

Some grassroots Republicans seem eager to avoid talking about Trump as well, including House of Representatives Byron Donalds, who said he was unaware of Trump’s latest election outrage.

“We are focused on getting the House back in 2022,” said Donalds.

But Trump has many supporters in Congress who support a deepening of what happened in last year’s election.

“I see no problem in researching and getting all the information that we can for the American people,” said Conservative Congressman Jim Jordan.

As for Trump campaigning for Republicans in next year’s fight for control of Congress, Jordan described it as a safe bet.

“Of course, yes,” Jordan said with a knowing laugh. “He is definitely going to participate.”

With AFP information