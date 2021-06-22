Republicans aim to block voting rights bill in the Senate

Democrats need 60 votes for their For the People bill to advance in a 50-50 split Senate.

Republicans in the US Senate could block progress on an ambitious voting rights bill on Tuesday.

House Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a vote for the so-called Law For the People, but with 60 votes required to advance the bill for debate in a 50-50 split Senate, and with Republicans sitting down. oppose the measure, the chances are that it will stagnate.

Efforts are underway to introduce a revised version, spearheaded by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whose changes include adding a voter identification requirement and reducing a campaign finance article.

The Democratic rush for electoral reform comes as Republican-dominated legislatures in many states issued new restrictions after the 2020 election in which President Donald Trump repeatedly promoted false claims of voter fraud.

The Senate bill, which was approved by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives in March, would make it easier for people to register to vote, require states to hold early elections of at least 15 days, allow voters to send absentee ballots without give a reason and hand the redistricting of congressional districts to nonpartisan commissions rather than state legislatures.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the bill is an attempt by Democrats to “permanently rig the US election rules” in their favor.

“Since the Democrats got the electoral result they wanted last fall, we have watched our colleagues change the arguments for their partisan takeover: states must be prevented from exercising control over their own electoral laws,” McConnell said Monday. .

Schumer said Monday that voting rights are “under assault from one end of the country to the other” and that efforts in several states are an attempt to give Republicans “a partisan edge at the polls by making it difficult for voters to access voters sympathetic to the Democrats ”and urged Republicans to allow debate on the voting rights bill.

With information from VOA