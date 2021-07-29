Republicans agree to approve infrastructure plan despite Trump threats

15 minutes. Republican senators ignored threats from former President Donald Trump and agreed with Democrats to approve the infrastructure plan.

Sometimes it seems that former President Donald Trump does not know that he no longer lives in the White House. Or try to do like those bosses who are imprisoned and pretend to run their organization from a cell.

Since leaving the presidency, Trump has put his influence over the Republican party to the test. He succeeded in having Congresswoman Liz Cheney removed from the organization’s board for criticizing his allegations of fraud. He also lobbied to prevent the assault on the Capitol from being investigated.

On Wednesday Trump said there would be “many primaries” for lawmakers after Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he would vote in favor of the bipartisan plan.

He also criticized that they will agree with the Democrats led by Senator Mitt Rommey, whom he described as “rino” (Republican in name only).

The former president also said it was a terrible deal that would make Republicans look foolish and that Democrats would use to try to win the 2022 legislative elections.

However, the threats did not work this time and the plan was approved 67-32, with the support of 17 Republicans. Including Trump allies like Lindsay Graham.