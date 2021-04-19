Republicans accused Biden of being a cartel ally on the border

April 19, 2021 April 19, 2021

Republican congressmen María Elvira Salazar and Mario Díaz – Balart accused Joe Biden’s government of “irresponsible policy” on the border with Mexico on Monday because, allegedly, the president is a “de facto partner” of the drug, arms and human trafficking cartels.

Both legislators indicated that as long as the Democratic government does not recognize that there is “an unprecedented humanitarian and national security crisis” at the border and tries to resolve it, all other immigration issues to be resolved, such as temporary protection statutes (TPS), the “Dreamers” and others, will be “overshadowed.”

Without giving data or details, they denounced rapes of girls at the border, the entry of terrorists and the lack of identification of the people who accompany minors.

“Biden is the biggest bundle of child sex traffickers,” Salazar said, alleging that there are no controls to determine whether the person accompanying the minor is his father or his trafficker and even later the Administration delivers the child to that same person. .

Díaz-Balart stressed that Biden promised a “humane” immigration policy when he changed some of Trump’s measures at the border, but what is happening is “wild.”

What does the White House say?

Despite the accusations, the White House denied on Monday that there is a migration crisis on the border between the United States and Mexico, despite the fact that this weekend the US president spoke of a “crisis” to refer to the massive arrival of minors to said border.

Biden told the press that his government was working on the possibility of increasing the refugee quota when the migration “crisis” emerged on the border with Mexico, where record numbers of undocumented immigrants are arriving, including many unaccompanied minors.