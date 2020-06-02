Republican senators, the same party as Donald Trump, asked the president to moderate his messages in the face of protests over the death of George Floyd

Republican senators, the same party as the American president, Donald trump, they asked him this Monday that moderate your speech in front of racial protests that have spread to various parts of the country and that have forced different cities to declare the curfew to contain the unrest.

The congressmen, in statements collected by local media, reacted to the response of the president as a result of the violence that has broken out in the midst of the protests for the death, a week ago today, of the African American George Floyd.

We are clearly in a situation that causes divisions right now which is stepping up and I think he needs make more unifying comments“The senator told reporters Shelley Moore Capito, one of the leaders of the Republican Party in the Senate.

This Monday, Trump demanded the country’s governors a more aggressive response against the protesters, with police charges, arrests and harsh sentences of jail, for “to end”To protests and riots by the police violence against African Americans.

During a phone call private with the governors of the different states of the country and whose recording was obtained by the chain CBS News, the president assured that “they have to arrest peopleThey have to judge people, they have to put them in jail for 10 years and they will never see this kind of thing again. ”

Hours later, in a message from the White House, announced the deployment of “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers”And law enforcement officers to stop the riots in Washington DC.

He also said he was ready to deploy army in cities and states that refuse to “take necessary measures”To defend“ the life and property of its residents ”.

The senator Josh Hawley considered “important” to distinguish between peaceful protesters who “are exercising their constitutional rights“And” the looters and the people who are burning churches here in the city and breaking windows and breaking in their own neighborhoods. “

Meanwhile, the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate Mitch McConnell he regretted the “hour of great pain and concern in our country.”

Americans from coast to coast have been saddened and horrified by the murders of three African-American citizens: Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minneapolis, “he said.

McConnell alluded to the case of a young man killed by two white men in Georgia and an African-American girl who received a Shooting from the police while carrying out a search warrant, in addition to Floyd, whose death was the trigger for the mobilizations of the last week.

With information from .