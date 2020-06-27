© Foto-Rabe

A second check dominated the discussion this week at a Republican senator’s luncheon.

In the debate on whether or not there will be a second stimulus check, everyone wants to have their share.

This time Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe He was the one who expressed himself about the possibilities that the fourth and last economic stimulus package that could be approved in the federal Congress provide incentives for individuals and families such as those established under the CARES law.

Inhofe said, as quoted this week by WREG television, that « it will happen, but it will not happen yet, » referring to the approval and distribution of new aid.

According to his remarks, the subject of a second check dominated the discussion this week at a lunch of Republican senators.

Although most favor incentives of this type, the legislator said that details are being worked on.

« What you don’t want to have is a reward for people who don’t want to work, » Inhofe said.

In that sense, one of the measures that has sounded the most and that many Republicans support is a payroll tax that would only benefit employees. This alternative would provide a stimulus in the form of a temporary tax cut. The plan would reduce what Social Security employees have to pay from 6.2% to 4.2%, which would translate into a 2% cut in taxes for employed people.

However, these types of proposals have several shortcomings, such as the fact that they do not benefit people who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

The latest reports on the subject point to a slight improvement in the labor market. However, one cannot yet speak of stability. Employment figures in May added 2.5 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to 13.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

On the other hand, the “payroll tax” would directly impact the coffers of Social Security and Medicare.

About this he alerted Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn also quoted by television.

« That is a bit challenging because with the payroll tax is how we pay for the Medicare and Social Security- but that would be a way to send money directly into the hands of the people who need it, ”argued the politician.

