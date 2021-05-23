Republican Rand Paul refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19



Republican Rand Paul, Senator from Kentucky.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Republican Senator Rand paul (Kentucky) refused to apply the vaccine against COVID-19, because he was already infected.

Paul said they will need to show him evidence that the vaccine immunization Pfizer, Modern or Johnson & Johnson It is better than “natural”, although experts have pointed out that even people who have been infected should apply the vaccine.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or hospitalized or seriously ill, I just made my own personal decision not to get vaccinated, because I already had the disease and have natural immunityPaul said.

The senator said the above in an interview with John Catsimatidis, on their radio show on WABC 770 AM, The Hill reported.

Paul is an ophthalmologist by profession and tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, being the first known congressman to contract coronavirus.

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend those who have already been infected with coronavirus and are recovering to get any of the vaccinesas it is unknown how long natural immunity lasts.

Paul’s position is concerning, with 41 percent of Republicans saying they will not get the vaccine, according to a PBS NewsHour / NPR / Marist poll.

“In a free country, you would think that people would honor the idea that each individual would make the medical decision, that it would not be some big brother coming to tell me what to do,” Paul said in his defense.

However, unlike other diseases, the coronavirus pandemic caused a health and economic emergency of promotions not seen in more than a century, leading to prolonged quarantines for more than a year.

“Are you also going to tell me I can’t have a cheeseburger for lunch? Are they going to tell me that I have to eat only carrots and reduce my calories? ”Paul criticized, leaving aside the current health emergency.

The United States is about to reach 600,000 deaths from coronavirus, while the government of Joe Biden strives to convince citizens to accept the vaccine.

The latest CDC data indicates that more than 270 million doses have been administered, but only 125 million are fully vaccinated, when immunization is achieved with the two injections from Pfizer and Moderna or the single one from Johnson & Johnson.