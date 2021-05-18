Republican McCarthy speaks out against the proposal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol on January 6



Image of the attack on the Capitol.

Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, spoke out against creating a bipartisan commission, such as the one established after 9-11, to investigate the attack on the Capitol of January 6.

McCarthy’s position comes within hours of Congress voting on the proposal, after the discussion that started this Tuesday.

The opposition of the Republican would not be enough to prevent the approval of the commission in the House of Representatives, but everything becomes more nebulous in the Senate, since Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes.

The hypothetical commission should investigate the January 6 attack and many Republicans are reluctant to confront the former president Donald Trump, whose supporters carried out the attack.

The first step to make these inquiries a reality began today in the House Rules Committee, led by the Democrat Jim McGovern.

“We need to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and make sure it never happens again. For this, the commission must be led by experts, not politicians “McGovern said at the start of the debate, which is being held virtually.

Immediately afterwards, the leader of the Republicans on this committee, Tom Cole, He was against the specialized commission and called for a “broader investigation” that includes the “violent” protests of the Black Lives Mater movement.

Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthy (Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images)

That was precisely one of McCarthy’s arguments for opposing the plan. The Republican said he could not support the compromise reached in recent days by the Speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and the Republican Representative. John Katko.

“Given the political deviations that have clouded this process, given the potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the short-sighted view of the president (Pelosi), who does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in the United States, I cannot support this legislation.”McCarthy justified.

Democrats and Republicans had reached a provisional agreement last Friday for the creation of this independent commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by a mob of Trump supporters.

According to this pact, the members of that body may not be government employees and must have “Extensive experience in areas such as law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence and cybersecurity.”

Likewise, the commission will have the power to compel potential witnesses to testify, although to do so there must be a prior agreement between its president and vice president, or the majority of votes of its members.

Its mission will be to write a report with its findings and recommendations by the end of this year.