Republican McCarthy opposes commission of inquiry into Capitol attack

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he will not support a proposal to form an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol.

McCarthy said he wanted the new panel to look beyond the violent uprising by supporters loyal to Donald Trump, who were trying to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. McCarthy lobbied for the new commission to investigate other groups as well, namely the Black Lives Matter groups that protested police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

He said that given the “myopic scope that does not examine the interrelated forms of political violence in the United States, I cannot support this legislation.”

McCarthy’s opposition practically ensures that this week’s vote will have less Republican support in the House, and reduces his chances in the evenly divided Senate, threatening the chances of the bipartisan commission, as Democrats say it is essential to cope. to the violent attack that interrupted the electoral count.

And it comes as some have suggested that McCarthy himself could be subpoenaed by the panel because he spoke to Trump while the insurrection was going on.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who was ousted from the Republican leadership last week for her criticism of what she defined as Trump’s lies about the theft of the election, suggested the same in an interview with ABC News, saying that she “did not I would be surprised ”if McCarthy was investigated, as part of the investigation. Cheney has supported the creation of the commission.

