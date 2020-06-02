Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Sunday that comments by President Donald Trump in response to the violence that erupted in protests against police brutality across the United States have not helped calm the situation.

Violent protests are taking place in several cities across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd on May 25, an African American who died after a Minneapolis police officer detained him by putting his knee behind the neck.

In his tweets, Trump has asked protesters to “honor the memory of George Floyd” while maintaining a peaceful attitude, while referring to those who acted outside the law as “thugs,” threatening to unleash “the unlimited power of our army. ”On them and hitting Minnesota Democratic leaders for not being tough enough on those people.

“That is not useful. It is not alleviating the climate of tension, “said Hogan. “It continues to intensify the rhetoric. And I think it is just the opposite of the message that the White House should convey. ”

Hogan was governor in 2015, when the peaceful protests in Baltimore turned violent after the death of Freddie Gray, an African American who died in police custody. He is also critical of Trump and considered challenging him in this year’s Republican primaries.

"Just not I don't think flammable rhetoric is useful in any case," Hogan said Friday on NBC's Today. "I think we need to use law and order, stop the fires and looting, but incite violence to via Twitter is not the way to do it."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Trump’s tweets have only fueled the anger fueling protests against police brutality, which have become violent in several American cities.

"There are times when you need to stop. And this is one of those times. It's making it worse," Bottoms said Sunday on CBS News' Face the Nation.

“It is not about using military force. This is about where we are in America. In this country we are beyond the turning point. And his rhetoric only inflames that situation. Sometimes he should shut up, “said Bottoms.

The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

In Minneapolis, the National Guard stepped in to take care of work that the Democratic mayor was unable to do. If it had been used 2 days ago, there would have been no damage and the police headquarters would not have been taken over and ruined. A great job for the National Guard. Without foolishnesses!

stoke racial divide evoking the brutal police tactics of the time. “data-reactid =” 21 “> Twitter marked a presidential tweet that said:” when the looting begins, the shooting begins “, with a warning stating that it violated company rules for “Exalting violence.” The phrase was used by a Miami police chief more than 50 years ago, referring to civil rights protesters, and some accused Trump of fanning racial divide by evoking brutal police tactics of the time.

Later, Trump tweeted that the expression was “used as fact, not as statement.” And he said that “nobody should have any problem with that, apart from those who hate and those who want to cause problems on social networks.”

Bottoms said the tweets were “reminiscent of Charlottesville, when President Trump made things worse.” He was referring to the controversial comment that there were “very good people on both sides” of the 2017 violent confrontation between white supremacist protesters and counter-protesters in Virginia.

The president’s tweets about the protests also upset other city leaders.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters on Friday that she feels “Trump’s goal is to polarize and destabilize the local government and inflame racist impulses.”

"I think the president has a responsibility to help calm the nation and may start by not posting divisive tweets intended to remember our country's segregational past," the Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Meet the Press on NBC News.

“The community and the government are necessary to heal the pain that people feel,” Bowser said.

“So what you see in the cities of our country, what we saw last night, are people who are angry and suffering. Some do it in a useful way for our cause. We still have to recognize that pain and anger. ”

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose district includes Minneapolis, said Trump “has failed to truly understand the kind of pain and anguish that many of his citizens feel.”

"It is quite frightening and disturbing to have a president who is really exalting violence and talking about the kind of evil dogs and weapons that he could unleash against citizens," Omar said Sunday in ABC News This Week.

“We condemn other nations when their presidents make such statements,” he added. “And we have to fail our president by applying the highest sentence.”

Bottoms told NBC News that he would like to see Trump’s leadership.

“I would like to see genuine concern and care for our communities and the point we have reached in race relations in the United States,” he said.

Bottoms said he would not object to Trump addressing the nation from the Oval Office to discuss the protests.

“But I am concerned because this president has a history of making things worse.”

