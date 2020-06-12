15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, will give his great speech to officially accept the nomination of the Republican Party for the November elections on August 27 in the city of Jacksonville, Florida, instead of in Charlotte (North Carolina) as planned.

The Republican National Committee, the party’s executive body, announced Thursday the new headquarters of the Republican convention. This will no longer be in North Carolina because the local authorities do not welcome a massive event in the middle of the coronavoirus pandemic.

The event will take place in VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, with a capacity of 15,000 people. This was reported by the Republican Party, which did not detail what measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Florida could be key to Trump’s reelection. It has a large number of Cuban and Venezuelan exile populations, whom the President has tried to conquer since taking office in 2017. Specifically, with harsh sanctions against the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro; and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

In 2016, Trump won Florida by a narrow margin 49% compared to 47.8% of the then Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

In a statement, the president of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, recalled that Florida occupies a “very special place in the heart” of the president. Furthermore, “it could be crucial to the road to victory.”

“We hope to bring this great celebration and financial blessing to the Sunshine State – as Florida is known – in just a few short months,” McDaniel announced.

The protocol

Each electoral cycle, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party hold conventions in which their candidates for the elections are officially announced.

They are usually great political parties that serve to promote applicants, who give a great speech broadcast live on televisions across the country.

Democrats are scheduled to hold their convention in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 13-16. That is, four months before the elections on November 3.

The former vice president, Joe Biden, has already won the primary process to become the Democratic candidate. In the last weeks, increased its popularity, coinciding with the coronavirus crisis and protests against police brutality towards African Americans.

According to the average of polls prepared by the Real Clear Politics website, Biden would get 49% of the votes right now compared to Trump’s 41%.