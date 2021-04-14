Republican congressmen promote law for the return of cruise ships in July



Republican Congressmen Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and María Elvira Salazar They presented a bill on Tuesday that seeks the reactivation of the cruise industry in ports of the United States no later than next July after a paralysis of more than a year due to the pandemic.

The call Careful Resumption under Safety Enhancements Act (CRUISE) it would revoke the current “No Sailing Order” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The cruise industry shutdown is wrong and is killing jobs in Florida and across the United States”Senator Scott lamented on his Twitter account when announcing the bill.

The initiative would require CDC to provide covid-19 mitigation guidance for cruise lines to safely resume their voyages.

Last week the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, sued the federal government to demand that it immediately allow the resumption of the cruises.

The lawsuit was against the CDC and the Democratic government Joe biden seeks to reactivate this industry that feels punished and at a disadvantage compared to other tourist activities.

The CRUISE project requires CDC to issue recommendations on how to mitigate the risks of the pandemic for passengers and crew aboard cruise ships.

It establishes an inter-institutional working group that will develop recommendations to facilitate the resumption of cruise operations no later than July 4.

“While many sectors of the economy have been operating safely for months under CDC guidelines, Floridians and those across the country who depend on the cruise industry for work continue to wait for an updated guide from the CDC.”Scott reiterated today in a statement.

The initiative was presented by Senators Scott and Rubio, from Florida, and will be promoted in the Lower Chamber by Congresswoman Salazar, who also represents a southern district of this state. Likewise, it is sponsored by Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

“Welcoming more than 5 million passengers and $ 9 billion directly into our economy each year, Miami is the cruise capital of the world and it’s time to start sailing again.”Salazar said.

For his part, Senator Sullivan said that unlike airlines, rail and other modes of transportation, and all other sectors of the hospitality industry, “cruise lines have been denied a clear direction from the CDC. on how to resume operations ”.

The CDC interrupted navigation in ports of the country as of March 14, 2020 and has extended the suspension until next November 1.

In early April, the CDC updated the measures that govern the pandemic for cruises from US ports, but maintained the recommendation to the population not to embark for pleasure.

Resumption is conditional on compliance with various health measures, including vaccination.